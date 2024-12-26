Readers Write: Fischbach’s vote on Gaetz report, small business, Christmas spirit, incoming administration

What the article neglected to report was that, out of the 10 members on the bipartisan committee (five Democrats and five Republicans), three of the committee members — all Republicans — tried to block the release of the report. One of them was U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach from Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District. Rep. Fischbach’s cowardice and lack of ethics are both disappointing and not in keeping with Minnesotans’ expectations. I hope the voters of the Seventh Congressional District, regardless of their political affiliation, will remember her actions the next time she attempts to run for office. Rep. Fischbach neither deserves to represent Minnesota, nor serve on an ethics committee at any level.