Readers Write: Fischbach’s vote on Gaetz report, small business, Christmas spirit, incoming administration
We’ll remember Fischbach’s vote to block release of the Gaetz report when she’s up for re-election.
The newly released House Ethics Committee report alleges that former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz from Florida had “regularly paid women for sex, had sex with an underage girl and used illegal drugs” and “accepted lavish gifts ... in excess of permissible amounts” (“Ethics report: Gaetz often paid for sex, used drugs,” front page, Dec. 24). The committee concluded that Gaetz violated state sexual misconduct laws, including Florida’s statutory rape law, and violated House rules concerning gifts and misuse of his official office.
What the article neglected to report was that, out of the 10 members on the bipartisan committee (five Democrats and five Republicans), three of the committee members — all Republicans — tried to block the release of the report. One of them was U.S. Rep. Michelle Fischbach from Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District. Rep. Fischbach’s cowardice and lack of ethics are both disappointing and not in keeping with Minnesotans’ expectations. I hope the voters of the Seventh Congressional District, regardless of their political affiliation, will remember her actions the next time she attempts to run for office. Rep. Fischbach neither deserves to represent Minnesota, nor serve on an ethics committee at any level.
Lynn Strauss, Plymouth
It’s important to note — and important for the state’s largest newspaper to note — that Rep. Fischbach voted to keep the Ethics Committee report a secret, thus voting to deny her constituents the information regarding Rep. Gaetz’s sleazy behavior while he was a member of Congress. She should be recalled and replaced by someone who is not so much of an ideologue that they would vote to hide inexcusable behavior by a member of their own political party.
Ray Schoch, Minneapolis
I find it very distressing to learn that Rep. Fischbach voted to oppose releasing the recent House ethics report on Rep. Gaetz that accused him of misusing state resources, having sex with a minor and using illegal drugs. After hounding Hunter Biden for almost 10 years, and considering that he has always been a private citizen, the Republican Party can’t find the courage to call out one of their own elected officials who is clearly guilty of serious misconduct when party leaders were pushing this person to be the federal government’s chief law enforcement officer?
What other crimes or misdeeds are the Republicans covering up? We won’t know because an iron curtain of authoritarianism is descending and we won’t be allowed to know anything about the people in charge. Welcome to post-truth America.
Stephen Kriz, Maple Grove
PROVE IT ACT
A win for small businesses
As a small-business owner in Minnesota, I am grateful to our U.S. representatives for supporting legislation that champions the voices of small businesses in federal rule-making. On Dec. 5, HR 7198, the Prove It Act of 2024, passed the House with the support of Reps. Brad Finstad, Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber. The Prove It Act strengthens protections for small businesses in the Regulatory Flexibility Act, ensuring we have a seat at the table when federal regulators craft regulations. Too often, federal agencies have used loopholes to bypass the input of small businesses, allowing burdensome and costly rules and mandates to be placed on small businesses.
Manufacturing is southeast Minnesota’s second-largest industry, with the second-largest payroll in the region. However, federal regulations significantly impact this sector, with small manufacturers (fewer than 50 employees) facing an average regulatory cost of more than $50,000 per employee. This is a significant burden on manufacturing. Having spent 30 years running a small manufacturing company, I know the challenges of navigating new regulations and paperwork, which often takes time away from improvements that benefit my employees, customers and community. I believe the Prove It Act will compel Washington, D.C., to better listen to small-business owners, ensuring our voices are heard and contributions valued.
Traci Tapani, Stacy, Minn.
The writer is co-president of Wyoming Machine, Inc.
CHRISTMAS SPIRIT
Bless you, Dick Schwartz
I am pretty sure Dick Schwartz and I are not brothers, but I swear we share the same father (”A Christmastime ‘Love Story,’ " Dec. 24). While mine has been gone for many years now, he too was a man who never had to say he was sorry. I miss him every day, especially at Christmas.
Howie Smith, Minneapolis
I always know I’m in for a treat when the Strib Voices page features an article from Dick Schwartz. That said, this year’s Christmas Eve article was in a class by itself. Thank you for a beautiful story that brought tears to my eyes.
Ronalee Haugen, Champlin
With tears in my eyes, I just put the paper down after reading ”A Christmastime ‘Love Story.’ " My mind went back to 44 years ago when my 51-year-old father was recuperating from a heart attack at St. Mary’s Hospital on the University of Minnesota campus. At the time, I was a student at the U and stopped in to visit him. I had a problem that I shared with him. His reply came back in one sentence, and one sentence only.
I smiled and told him, ”Dad, you can say more to me in one sentence than others could say in a lifetime, and I know you understand.”
Those were the last words I spoke to him. He died two days later — the day he was to come home. Thank you, Dick Schwartz, for bringing a special memory of my dad back to me Christmas Eve morning. And for sharing your story. You made your point without saying it.
Gretchen Olmscheid, Minneapolis
2024 marks the 50th year that Dick Schwartz and I have been good friends. I would like to thank the Strib Voices staff members that have made the repeated decision through the years to publish what I like to refer to as Dick’s “life vignettes” on the Strib Voices page. I have read every one of them including his latest, “A Christmastime ‘Love Story.’ " Throughout our years of friendship I’ve felt that I knew him well, but with each published article I learn something new about the life of this remarkable man.
Alan Petri, Apple Valley
Dick Schwartz did it again. Tears reading his “A Christmastime ‘Love Story’ " column. His columns are priceless. Thank you.
Helen Lifson, Minnetonka
INCOMING ADMINISTRATION
Poor choices no surprise
Donald Trump predictably is demonstrating a lot of pre-inaugural bad judgment. He and Elon Musk stepped in it with their budget meddling. Several of Trump’s cabinet nominees, Pete Hegseth, Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., face intense scrutiny over their behavior and qualifications. How is Gaetz looking now?
And once again Trump is showing his foreign policy chops. He is threatening to take back the Panama Canal and again insisting that the United States must purchase Greenland (”From Panama to Canada, Trump again angers allies,” Dec. 24). How does our famous real estate con man plan to close these deals? Will he impose economic sanctions on Panama, Denmark and Greenland? If they don’t cooperate, will he send in the troops?
Some will dismiss this as Trump just being a bloviating bully. But remember that he represents us on the international stage. Our allies and adversaries view Trump with equal disdain. The former see him as a threat and the latter view him as a useful idiot.
Trump shows us who he is every day. No one, especially Republican sycophants, can act surprised when the clown car crashes again and again and again.
Phil George, Lakeville
