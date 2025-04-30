Readers Write: Northstar and light rail, due process, psilocybin treatments

The Blue and Green lines had a combined average subsidy per passenger of $5.49 in 2023, compared to $6.68 for arterial bus rapid transit, $12.28 for core local bus routes and $15.78 for highway bus rapid transit. Thus, though light rail has a higher construction cost, it is in the long term a much more financially responsible investment for our region than buses and bus rapid transit. This is in addition to its many other benefits such as sustainability, reliability and impact on development that are not nearly as pronounced with bus and BRT projects. Though the Green Line extension has had many issues, we shouldn’t throw out a technology that has been overwhelmingly successful because of one badly managed project.