Readers Write: Northstar and light rail, due process, psilocybin treatments

•••
Do you value the Northstar Commuter Rail line? What can we do to stop this madness of again giving up on progress in the northern suburbs? I just finished a lengthy but excellent article in Streets.mn by Ian Gaida. It details an abundance of ways to look at saving the Northstar.
It seems odd to me that the proposed bill to kill the Northstar is generated by state Rep. Jon Koznick, a Lakeville resident. Will he feel the pain of losing our transportation on the train? We don’t want a bus; we have a train. As a person living in Blaine — the affected area — I protest! The Northstar has been serving us well since 2009. We can leisurely ride the train downtown for events like Twins games, leaving our cars at parking stations, thus reducing the stress of finding a parking spot and saving a bundle on parking costs.
Maybe Metro Transit could be looking at positive ways to save the train, instead of just giving up. I don’t know details, but have the Metropolitan Council, Minnesota Department of Transportation, Metro Transit, BNSF and Federal Transit Administration all met together in one room to look at how our train can be saved? Let’s invest in our future; don’t shut the door. The challenge is for you to make it work!
I don’t see them giving up on the $2.86 billion Southwest light rail. Do you?
Pamela Patnode, Blaine
•••