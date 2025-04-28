Readers Write: The birthrate, women and voter ID, sexual harassment

•••
The letter to the editor headlined “Have more kids, just don’t ask for help” (Readers Write, April 23) encapsulated exactly why America’s birthrate is declining and why the White House’s idea to simply pay mothers $5,000 for having a baby is ludicrous. Yes, other countries do this, and those other countries also have the supports that make it possible to actually raise a child — starting with paid leave and universal child care. Without at least those, $5,000 is laughable when child care for an infant costs $20,000 a year and when the Trump administration is doing everything it can to make child care even more expensive and impossible to find by eliminating Head Start.
Don’t think that will affect you? Think again. Child care centers across the state, especially in rural areas, have spots specifically for Head Start kids. If those kids go away, those centers close because of the hit to their budgets. There aren’t 20 families just waiting for care who have the financial means to pay for it. The same is true for the Child Care Assistance Program that is surely next on the chopping block if they succeed in eliminating Head Start. About 70% of child care centers in the state accept kids on this program, and it’s a significant amount of their budgets.
Without those kids, centers will close, and they will close unexpectedly quickly. But apparently that’s what the Trump administration wants — women at home barefoot and pregnant surrounded by kids.
Lydia Pietruszewski, Bemidji, Minn.
•••
What? “White House weighs how to bump up U.S. birthrate,” and “Baby bonuses, other fertility incentives weighed by Trump” (April 22). I find it sadly ironic that the Trump administration is looking to increase the population in the United States while at the same time deporting immigrants who want to live here, work here, pay taxes, go to church, make a better life for themselves ... and maybe have babies. The solution should be so simple: We need more Dreamers.