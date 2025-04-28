Readers Write: The birthrate, women and voter ID, sexual harassment

It is especially appropriate that the LWV brought the lawsuit as the LWV was originally established to support the right of women to vote. This executive order and the SAVE Act would greatly impair the right of many millions of women who are citizens in the U.S. to vote. Why? Unless the woman has a passport or has kept her maiden name as her legal name, having a birth certificate that says you were born in the U.S. will likely not be enough. A woman would need to prove she was the person on the birth certificate, which means having all the documents proving her change to her married name. If divorced and remarried, she may also need the divorce papers and the proof that she changed her last name again. Women who are naturalized citizens will have similar issues if they married and changed their name after they were naturalized.