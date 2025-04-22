Readers Write: ICE arrests, coal mining, boosting birthrates, guardians ad litem, Pope Francis

Let me see if I have this right: There is a man in jail in Marshall, Minn. The official reason for his arrest is that he overstayed his student visa, which had been revoked four days earlier. Somewhat understandable, except he wasn’t notified of the change in his status. Our State Department approved a “silent revocation,” which is typically reserved for clear public safety threats. Why is this husband and father of an 8-month-old child a threat? He was, after all, working in an area hospital and was in Minnesota to complete studies for his MBA. Apparently, a 2022 misdemeanor charge for spray-painting graffiti on a bridge and some delivery trucks is sufficient cause to consider him a threat to public safety (“When ICE came, he simply asked ‘Why?’” April 19).