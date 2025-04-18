Readers Write: Kilmar Abrego Garcia

•••
President Donald Trump is ignoring the courts’ orders, placing us in a constitutional crisis. If he can deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador without due process, he can deport anyone. If he can ignore one court order, he can ignore all of them. He becomes king, with the other two branches of government irrelevant. It is hard to sort through all the daily outrages of this administration, but this truly is the issue of our time. The courts, Democrats and any remaining GOP leaders who don’t want to viewed as complicit in the eyes of history need to step up and stand strong. The media and the public must also raise their voices loudly and consistently.
The crisis is happening now.
Pamela J. Snopl, Minneapolis
•••
The news coverage about Abrego Garcia has been quite biased in his favor and against the Trump administration (“Trump officials must testify about wrongly deported man, judge rules,” April 16). The coverage has implied, as the headline stated, that he was “wrongly deported.” That isn’t quite true. It also quotes activists chanting outside a courtroom that they want “due process.”
Abrego Garcia was in the country illegally. Because of that he was subject to deportation. He had a hearing in 2019 and was determined to be “deportable.” So, he has received due process. The article says that the government accuses him of being a member of the MS-13 gang, but he has never been charged with a crime. The government can deport anyone who is here illegally; it does not have to prove that Abrego Garcia is a gang member to deport him.