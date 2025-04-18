Readers Write: Kilmar Abrego Garcia

President Donald Trump is ignoring the courts’ orders, placing us in a constitutional crisis. If he can deport Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador without due process, he can deport anyone. If he can ignore one court order, he can ignore all of them. He becomes king, with the other two branches of government irrelevant. It is hard to sort through all the daily outrages of this administration, but this truly is the issue of our time. The courts, Democrats and any remaining GOP leaders who don’t want to viewed as complicit in the eyes of history need to step up and stand strong. The media and the public must also raise their voices loudly and consistently.