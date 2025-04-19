Volunteers help advocate for abused or neglected children in Minnesota. There aren’t enough to meet the need.

Minnesota does not have enough guardians ad litem, the adults designated to fight for the best interest of an abused or neglected child in court.
Last year, Minnesota was poised to become the second state in the nation not to use volunteers to help do the work, favoring a shift to paid employees only. Then, amid pushback, the board overseeing the program reversed course.
For the first time since the pandemic hit, a new group of eight volunteer guardians ad litem is being trained. But it will be a long road to build their diminished ranks, which have fallen from more than 260 volunteers in 2017 — some of whom weren’t actively handling cases — to just 12 people.
“Children really don’t have a voice in courtroom except through the adults, so the guardian program is very important,” said Kathleen Blatz, a former Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice who serves on the state’s Guardian ad Litem Board. “To have volunteers who are so connected to the community … and, with training, are very qualified to give in this meaningful way for children — and I just think, why would we say no to that?”
Volunteer and paid guardians ad litem are appointed by the court to independently investigate a situation, including observing a child and the people in their life, and offer recommendations based solely on the child’s best interest.
Across Minnesota, roughly 5,400 children have an assigned guardian but about 250 are without one, according to state data.
Having more volunteers will help address the gap, officials said, but they stressed that lawmakers also need to boost paid employees’ wages.
When kids are left without a guardian ad litem, it’s because of churn in those staff members and the inability to hire and retain experienced, knowledgeable workers to deal with difficult situations, board member Ann Ahlstrom said.