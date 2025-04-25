Former Hennepin County judge reprimanded for pattern of sexual harassment, relationship with clerk

A longtime Hennepin County judge, who retired in March, has been publicly reprimanded after an investigation by the Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards found a pattern of sexual harassment that included an inappropriate relationship with his clerk, and staffers overhearing “explicit sounds of sexual activity” while they were in his chambers.
Judge Jay Quam, who was appointed to the bench in 2006, “abused his authority and tarnished the reputation of the judiciary” according to the reprimand. The investigation found a lengthy history of inappropriate sexual comments and activity from Quam — ranging from the relationship with a former clerk to making observations about his clerks’ bodies, food intake or clothing choices.
Quam declined to comment when reached Friday. The reprimand noted that he admitted to all of the conduct.
The report into his conduct was submitted to the Board by Hennepin County Chief Judge Kerry Meyer.
Quam’s sexual relationship with his former clerk began while she was his employee. Several years later, the report reads, the relationship began again and was openly noticed by his colleagues around the courthouse, including within the last year when an attorney saw them “canoodling” with their hands on each other’s knees.
In 2022 and 2023, one of Quam’s clerks also “overheard explicit sounds of sexual activity” coming from his chambers while he was inside with his former clerk.
The extent of the other sexual harassment by Quam included him asking a clerk to go out for drinks so he could “see another side” of her and looking a clerk up and down and saying she definitely had a “runner’s body.”
One former clerk said Quam made 50 to 60 comments to her in the course of her employment. The report said that clerks began to wear long skirts to work, openly attempted to avoid Quam’s commentary and attention and were concerned his conduct could have an impact on their careers.