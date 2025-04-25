Twin Cities

Former Hennepin County judge reprimanded for pattern of sexual harassment, relationship with clerk

The Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards publicly reprimanded former Judge Jay Quam, who retired in March, for a pattern of sexual harassment.

By Jeff Day

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 25, 2025 at 3:12PM
Judge Jay Quam at the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis in March 2018. (David Joles/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A longtime Hennepin County judge, who retired in March, has been publicly reprimanded after an investigation by the Minnesota Board on Judicial Standards found a pattern of sexual harassment that included an inappropriate relationship with his clerk, and staffers overhearing “explicit sounds of sexual activity” while they were in his chambers.

Judge Jay Quam, who was appointed to the bench in 2006, “abused his authority and tarnished the reputation of the judiciary” according to the reprimand. The investigation found a lengthy history of inappropriate sexual comments and activity from Quam — ranging from the relationship with a former clerk to making observations about his clerks’ bodies, food intake or clothing choices.

Quam declined to comment when reached Friday. The reprimand noted that he admitted to all of the conduct.

The report into his conduct was submitted to the Board by Hennepin County Chief Judge Kerry Meyer.

Quam’s sexual relationship with his former clerk began while she was his employee. Several years later, the report reads, the relationship began again and was openly noticed by his colleagues around the courthouse, including within the last year when an attorney saw them “canoodling” with their hands on each other’s knees.

In 2022 and 2023, one of Quam’s clerks also “overheard explicit sounds of sexual activity” coming from his chambers while he was inside with his former clerk.

The extent of the other sexual harassment by Quam included him asking a clerk to go out for drinks so he could “see another side” of her and looking a clerk up and down and saying she definitely had a “runner’s body.”

One former clerk said Quam made 50 to 60 comments to her in the course of her employment. The report said that clerks began to wear long skirts to work, openly attempted to avoid Quam’s commentary and attention and were concerned his conduct could have an impact on their careers.

Quam had no prior complaints against him. He was appointed to the bench in 2006 by Gov. Tim Pawlenty and served in several leadership roles for the judiciary.

The reprimand states that, “Judge Quam has otherwise enjoyed a good reputation throughout his career, he does not have a disciplinary record with this Board, and he cooperated with the Board’s investigation. However, the degree of notoriety and effect of his misconduct has damaged the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judiciary.”

It also says if Quam hadn’t retired in March, the Board may have sought more serious punishment.

Kim Hyatt of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this report.

This is a breaking news story, check back to the Star Tribune for updates.

about the writer

Jeff Day

Reporter

Jeff Day is a Hennepin County courts reporter. He previously worked as a sports reporter and editor.

