Chiefs’ quest, Kirk Cousins, Jim Harbaugh and more story lines to watch during the 2024 NFL season

NFL teams drafted quarterbacks six times in the first 12 picks this year. Three of them — Williams in Chicago, Jayden Daniels (No. 2) in Washington, and Bo Nix (No. 12) in Denver — will start opening day. The Vikings’ J.J. McCarthy (No. 10) suffered a season-ending knee injury in the team’s preseason opener. The Patriots’ Drake Maye (No. 3) will sit for now behind Jacoby Brissett. And Michael Penix Jr. (a surprising No. 8) will sit in Atlanta for as long as former Viking Kirk Cousins can hold him off. Presumably, that will be at least a season or two considering the Falcons outbid the Vikings for the 36-year-old Cousins by a large margin, giving him a four-year, $180 million deal with $90 million of the $100 million in guaranteed money coming this year and next. Cousins played eight games last year and was Kirk-like in that he had impressive stats but was 4-4 before suffering a torn Achilles. Cousins is one of eight new faces at quarterback around the league. He’s healthy and capable of posting great numbers. But, per usual, the question is whether a 13-year veteran with one playoff victory can win consistently enough to justify his contract.