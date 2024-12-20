Seattle pass rush presents a challenge: The Vikings might not have to deal with Leonard Williams, the veteran defensive tackle who leads the Seahawks in sacks (with seven) but is dealing with a foot injury. But Seattle has the NFL’s eighth-highest pressure rate, with first-round pick Byron Murphy II lining up in the middle of their defensive line and 2023 second-round pick Derick Hall coming off the edge in nickel situations. Former Gophers linebacker Boye Mafe plays in more of the Seahawks’ base packages, and is one of five Seahawks players who’s created pressures on more than 10% of his snaps, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Coach Mike Macdonald’s blitz scheme is similar to the Ravens’ defense, freeing lots of unblocked rushers through creative pressure paths. The Vikings have struggled with blitz pickups this season; their running backs will have to be in sync with their linemen Sunday.