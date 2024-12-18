The Vikings clinched a playoff spot on Sunday, and on Monday they won their seventh game in a row to reach 12-2 joining the Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles for the best record in the NFC with three games remaining.
NFL playoff picture: Where do the Vikings stand?
The Vikings are in the playoffs. But there’s a lot still to be determined about their seeding, their opponent and their schedule.
Because the Vikings play at Detroit to end the regular season, they will be the NFC North champion if they win their remaining games.
The Vikings currently sit in fifth place in the NFC, the top wild card spot, because of their Oct. 20 loss to the Lions. If the playoffs began today, they would visit the NFC West-leading Los Angeles Rams (8-6) in the first round. The Vikings lost to the Rams on Oct. 24.
Here’s everything you need to know about the NFL playoffs:
What is the Vikings' schedule?
Of the three teams atop the NFC, the Vikings have the most challenging closing schedule:
- Dec. 22 at Seattle (8-6)
- Dec. 29 vs. Green Bay (10-4)
- Jan. 4 or 5 at Detroit (12-2)
Detroit’s remaining games:
- Dec. 22 at Chicago (4-10)
- Dec. 30 at San Francisco (6-8)
- Jan. 4 or 5: vs. Vikings (12-2)
Philadelphia’s remaining games:
- Dec. 22 at Washington (9-5)
- Dec. 29 vs. Dallas (6-8)
- Jan. 4 or 5: vs. N.Y. Giants (2-12)
When do the playoffs start?
The final day of the regular season is Sunday, Jan. 5. The wild-card round is Jan. 11-13.
How many teams make the NFL playoffs?
There are seven qualifiers from each conference — four division winners and three wild cards. The top seed in each conference gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage. The matchups in the wild-card round are 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5.
How are teams seeded?
The top four seeds go to division winners, ranked in order of their records. The wild-card teams are then seeded 5-7 based on their records.
So the Vikings may have to play on the road against a team with a worse record than them?
Yes.
What happens if there’s a tie in the standings?
Can you give it a try?
If there is a tie in the division standings, it is broken via the following steps:
- Head-to-head
- Best winning percentage in games played within the division.
- Best winning percentage in common games.
- Best winning percentage in games played within the conference.
- Strength of victory in all games.
- Strength of schedule in all games
- Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
- Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
- Best net points in common games.
- Best net points in all games.
- Best net touchdowns in all games.
- Coin toss
If there is a tie in playoff seeding, it is broken via the following steps:
- Head-to-head, if applicable.
- Best winning percentage in games played within the conference.
- Best winning percentage in common games, minimum of four.
- Strength of victory in all games.
- Strength of schedule in all games.
- Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
- Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.
- Best net points in conference games.
- Best net points in all games.
- Best net touchdowns in all games.
- Coin toss.
Generally speaking, if the Vikings finish with the same record as the Lions, Detroit owns the tiebreakers. If the Vikings finish with the same record as the Eagles, the Vikings have the advantage in the tiebreakers.
Can the Packers still catch the Vikings in the standings?
They sure can. The Packers, currently the sixth seed, trail the Vikings by two games with three remaining.
When is the Super Bowl?
Super Bowl LIX is at 5:30 p.m. Central time on Feb. 9 in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. The game will be broadcast by Fox.
