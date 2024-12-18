How many teams make the NFL playoffs?

There are seven qualifiers from each conference — four division winners and three wild cards. The top seed in each conference gets a first-round bye and home-field advantage. The matchups in the wild-card round are 2 vs. 7, 3 vs. 6 and 4 vs. 5.

How are teams seeded?

The top four seeds go to division winners, ranked in order of their records. The wild-card teams are then seeded 5-7 based on their records.

So the Vikings may have to play on the road against a team with a worse record than them?

Yes.

What happens if there’s a tie in the standings?

Can you give it a try?

If there is a tie in the division standings, it is broken via the following steps:

Head-to-head

Best winning percentage in games played within the division.

Best winning percentage in common games.

Best winning percentage in games played within the conference.

Strength of victory in all games.

Strength of schedule in all games

Best combined ranking among conference teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.

Best combined ranking among all teams in points scored and points allowed in all games.

Best net points in common games.

Best net points in all games.

Best net touchdowns in all games.

Coin toss