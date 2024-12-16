The Vikings are playoff bound, and they can thank the archrival Packers for that. Green Bay’s 30-13 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday night punched Minnesota’s ticket to the postseason.
Vikings clinch a playoff berth, can catch the Lions with a win vs. the Bears on Monday night
A Seahawks loss put the Vikings in the playoffs, while a Detroit defeat opened the door to the division title and No. 1 seed.
The Vikings reached the playoffs for the second time in three seasons under head coach Kevin O’Connell.
There was more good news for the Vikings on Sunday before they face the Chicago Bears on “Monday Night Football”: The NFC- and NFC North-leading Lions lost to the Bills 48-42.
With a win over the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Vikings would join the Lions and Eagles at 12-2, the best record in the NFC. Because they face Detroit in the regular-season finale, the Vikings control their own destiny. Win out, and they are the NFC North champions and could earn the coveted No. 1 seed and first-round bye.
Tiebreakers include conference winning percentage, record against common opponents, strength of victory and strength of schedule.
The Vikings have the most difficult schedule of the NFC’s top three teams the rest of the way. After playing the 4-9 Bears, Minnesota travels to Seattle to play the 8-6 Seahawks and hosts 10-4 Green Bay before heading to Detroit.
Meanwhile, the Lions' remaining opponents other than the Vikings are Chicago and San Francisco (6-8). The Eagles, winners of 10 in a row, play the Commanders (9-5), Cowboys (6-8) and Giants (2-12).
Romeo Doubs improbably pulled in his second touchdown catch of the night from Jordan Love, sealing a decisive victory for the Packers and moving them closer to the postseason.