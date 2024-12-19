Vikings

Podcast: Vikings’ degree of difficulty starts to increase Sunday in Seattle

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview Sunday’s game in Seattle and discuss Sam Darnold’s improvement through a 12-2 season.

By Andrew Krammer

December 19, 2024 at 11:01PM

Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview Sunday’s game in Seattle, where the Vikings haven’t won in a long time. But this isn’t the same Seahawks team nor is it the same Vikings team as past losers on the west coast. What does Sam Darnold’s development arc say about where this season is headed? What do Ben and Andrew think happens in the final three games?

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Minnesota Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

