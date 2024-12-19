Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer preview Sunday’s game in Seattle, where the Vikings haven’t won in a long time. But this isn’t the same Seahawks team nor is it the same Vikings team as past losers on the west coast. What does Sam Darnold’s development arc say about where this season is headed? What do Ben and Andrew think happens in the final three games?
Podcast: Vikings’ degree of difficulty starts to increase Sunday in Seattle
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 19, 2024 at 11:01PM
