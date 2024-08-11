Five extra points: Vikings’ other first-round pick makes an impression vs. Raiders

A former second-team All-Pro returner with three career kick return touchdowns, Nwangwu fell out of the running back rotation last year when he missed eight of the first nine games because of a back injury. Hard to believe a guy with this kind of speed has only 27 career carries in three years. That could change. Ty Chandler is the presumed No. 2 back behind starter Aaron Jones. Maybe we should reconsider that presumption or at least consider it an ongoing battle with Nwangwu averaging 10.4 yards on five carries. Meanwhile, Nwangwu didn’t take any kick returns but was taking mental notes on the new kickoff rules for when the regular season starts.