Jeff Broberg, tireless water champion who helped change Minnesota’s environmental policies, dies

A rock formation on a farm near Eau Claire, Wis., was responsible for Jeff Broberg’s passion for science. Little did he know those rocks would help change Minnesota’s environmental efforts over the past few decades.
Broberg, a longtime geologist and groundwater expert, rose to chair the influential Legislative Citizens Commission on Minnesota Resources, which divvies out state funding for environment-related projects. He also led organizations concerned over trout health and private-well owners, and he was key in getting federal officials to press Minnesota to change its nitrate pollution standards.
The longtime, dogged advocate for better water quality died last month after a cancer diagnosis weeks before. He was 71.
“He really helped people not take their water for granted and think more concretely about where their water at the tap comes from,” said Carly Griffith, water program director with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy.
Broberg’s journey began with that rock formation on his grandfather’s farm. According to his brother Steven Broberg, Jeff was fascinated by his grandfather’s explanation of how that rock came to be.
The Broberg boys found a 72-pound rock in 1965 that they thought might have been an agate. Jeff and his mother took it to the University of Minnesota, where geologists guessed the rock was about 2 million years old.
“Kind of the rest is history for Jeff in terms of his love of geology,” Steven Broberg said with a laugh.
Broberg began his activism early as well. Known — and sometimes feared — for his fiery delivery and no-nonsense arguments, Broberg became a DFL precinct caucus delegate as a 17-year-old Washburn High School student in Minneapolis.