Playoffs? To that famous question, the Vikings answer, ‘Not yet’

NFL seasons of this type always seem particularly precious in nature; the magnitude of opportunity before a 12-2 team is matched only by the coldness of how quickly it can all end. For these Vikings, both of those factors are compounded. A Super Bowl trip would be the first by the franchise since the final days of the Gerald Ford administration. An abrupt playoff exit would send 20 of the team’s key contributors into free agency, cleaning out their lockers without knowing if they will ever return to them.