Kirk Cousins vs. the Vikings: Who will win the reunion at U.S. Bank Stadium?

Flores could come after Cousins: In the Vikings’ offseason program last year, Flores threw enough different looks at the Vikings’ offense that Cousins seemed particularly irritated about the difficulty he had working through what was supposed to be an easy practice. The chess match continued through training camp, and on Sunday, the Vikings’ defense gets its shot at Cousins for real. The torn right Achilles tendon Cousins suffered last October at Lambeau Field has sapped his mobility; he leads the NFL in interceptions this year, and he’s thrown seven of them with his feet planted while no other QB has more than three, according to Sports Info Solutions. Flores and O’Connell know what will frustrate Cousins; Josh Metellus said this week the Vikings will throw plenty of different looks at him.