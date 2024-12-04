While Kirk Cousins’ return to Minnesota is the headline leading into the Vikings matchup Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium, the game has significant playoff implications.
How can the Vikings clinch a playoff berth Sunday?
A Vikings win over the Falcons combined with losses by the Cardinals and Rams is one path to the postseason for Minnesota.
It is already a preview of a first-round playoff matchup if the season ended today.
The 10-2 Vikings are currently the fifth seed in the NFC playoff picture, the top wild-card spot, while the 6-6 Falcons are the fourth seed, leading the NFC South by holding the tiebreaker over the 6-6 Buccaneers, who have lost to Atlanta twice this season.
But the Vikings can also clinch a playoff berth Sunday if the right pieces fall into place:
- Vikings win over Falcons + Seahawks-Cardinals tie
- Vikings win over Falcons + Cardinals loss to Seahawks + Rams loss or tie vs. Bills
- Vikings tie vs. Falcons + Buccaneers loss to Raiders + Cardinals loss to Seahawks + Rams loss to Bills
- Vikings tie vs. Falcons + Buccaneers loss to Raiders + Cardinals tie vs. Seahawks + Rams loss to Bills + Eagles win or tie vs. Panthers
Keep an eye on Scenario No. 2, the most straightforward (and seemingly most likely) path to the postseason this weekend.
Thursday night’s game between the 11-1 Lions and the 9-3 Packers looms large in the NFC North standings. Detroit can become the first NFC team to clinch a playoff berth with a win or tie. A Lions loss, though, puts the Vikings right back into the race for the division title, the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye.
Vikings cornerback Fabian Moreau is the next man up for the defense if Stephon Gilmore misses Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons because of a hamstring injury.