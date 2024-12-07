Kirk Cousins returns to Minnesota the same quarterback in a new stage of his career

Cousins maintains plenty of friendships in the Vikings organization, and there was plenty of cordiality before the game this week. Vikings players praised their former quarterback, with Harrison Phillips saying Thursday he hopes fans will welcome Cousins in “an appropriate way” when his name is announced. But the Brian Flores defense that flustered Cousins in practices last year has only grown more intricate, and Cousins’ reduced mobility after last year’s Achilles tear could leave him in a precarious position against a team that blitzes more than any in the NFL.