Vikings roster projection: Who’s in, who’s out after the preseason win in Cleveland

Jones is the unquestioned leader and Chandler the No. 2 option. Nwangwu, the dynamic kick returner, is showing signs of growth as a running back. Everyone knows his speed, so the 48-yard, straight-line touchdown run vs. the Raiders was no surprise. But he found the holes and made guys miss while taking seven carries for 45 yards in Saturday’s exhibition against the Browns. Afterward, Nwangwu said he wanted to take that same energy into the Aug. 24 preseason finale in Philadelphia. “Just being present, being week by week, not looking too far ahead,” Nwangwu said. “For me, I just think there’s a lot of things to work on. I think that’s for everybody. It’s not being complacent or thinking you can’t get better at something.”