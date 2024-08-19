It’s time to lower the invisible drawbridge at the Minneapolis Club

Historically, women were included in their husbands’ memberships and often used a separate entrance. According to Minneapolis Club Maitre d’Hotel Daniel Olson, the first woman to walk in the front door as a member in her own right was Muriel Humphrey in 1978. But that was only after she became Minnesota’s first female U.S. senator, appointed following the death of her husband, Senator and former Vice President Hubert Humphrey.