Vang: Saving the world one D20 at a time

What they’ve created is more than a game night — it’s a sanctuary where the only lines that matter are drawn on a map, and everyone agrees to fight the dragon, not each other. The Dragons, Dungeons & Drinks gaming is a joyful, noisy, welcoming experience, where queer folks, nerds, introverts, extroverts and people who haven’t played a board game since “Candyland” come together and become adventurers. It’s a space that Renee describes as “queer-coded,” which, for those unfamiliar, means the values of the LGBTQ+ community are embedded into the structure — radical inclusion, empathy and safety.