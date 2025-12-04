Brehm: Amid mounting fraud, it’s clear Walz doesn’t deserve a third term

In 2025, as the heat is back on Walz, he is back to blaming others and circumstances for the plundering that has taken place on his watch. On NBC’s Meet the Press this past Sunday, this is how he responded to a question about whether he should maintain any culpability: “I take responsibility for putting people in jail.” Seriously? Not only has he not put anyone in prison (credit for that sits with U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota and tough prosecutors like Andy Luger and Joe Thompson), but he hasn’t even fired even a single state employee over this. Accountability isn’t a thing in Walz’s world evidently. And it shows.