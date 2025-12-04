Brehm: Amid mounting fraud, it’s clear Walz doesn’t deserve a third term

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 8 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
When I went to college in Southern California back in the early 2000s, I was one of those insufferable out-of-state students who couldn’t stop talking about my home state. I was so proud to be from Minnesota and bragged about it all the time.
The North Star State was unquestionably well run, boasted an economy that outpaced the nation, compassionately but competently cared for its needy and provided Minnesota children with a better education than anywhere else. Yeah, our taxes were a little high but, even for many Republicans, the rates seemed worth it. Minnesota undeniably worked and was firing on all cylinders.
My, how times have changed. Minnesota continues to make national headlines these days, but not for being a paragon of good governance as it once did. Instead, we have now become infamous as a hotbed for massive state government fraud. Over the past five years, swindlers have bilked Minnesota taxpayers out of more than one billion dollars and counting by defrauding the state’s generous entitlement programs. That’s more money than the entire 2025 state bonding bill. It has gotten much harder to defend Minnesota’s sky-high taxes when so much public money is landing in the pockets of criminals.
As chief executive of this state for nearly seven years, the buck stops with Gov. Tim Walz. This is a state government very much of his own creation. The commissioners who run state agencies are his appointees and serve at his pleasure. The culture of Minnesota’s bureaucracy is one he sets. The recent and enormous expansion of Minnesota’s welfare apparatus is what Walz asked for and DFL majorities in the Legislature gave him. So, how is all of that working out? Catastrophically.
In an organization as massive as Minnesota’s state government, some malfeasance is bound to happen. Even in the state’s best governed days, minor fraud occurred from time to time. But Minnesota has never seen anything on this scale. Even other big spending states such as California and Illinois have not experienced the widespread looting of the state treasury as we have here. That’s not by coincidence. It is a result of utter incompetence. And the governor should be held accountable for it.
In an embarrassing but accurate story on Minnesota’s fraud epidemic that appeared last weekend in the New York Times, Ryan Pacyga, a lawyer for a number of defendants in the Feeding Our Future scandal, told the paper that his clients became convinced state agencies were tolerating, perhaps even tacitly allowing, the fraud. “No one was doing anything about the red flags,” he said. “It was like someone was stealing money from the cookie jar and they kept refilling it.” What a horrific assessment of Walz’s asleep at-the-switch state government.