Brehm: Tim Pawlenty should reconsider and run for the U.S. Senate in 2026

A few years ago, I decided to take up tennis. I liked the idea of being able to get in a workout and competitive match simultaneously in about an hour. But in addition to an erratic serve, one of the challenges of my newfound hobby has been finding someone to play with regularly. It can be hard to sync up schedules.
But the past few summers, my most reliable tennis partner has been Tim Pawlenty, who has been a personal friend since we traveled to the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia together in 2000.
Despite our 20-year age difference, our tennis games are competitive. He has the agility of a man far younger than his 64 years.
That was on full display one humid day in July when we were scheduled to play in temperatures expected to surpass 90. “It’s pretty hot today, are you sure you want to do this?” I texted him that morning. “I’m ok with the heat,” he responded coolly. “See you there at 2.” It was scorching that afternoon, but he had no problem hustling around the court and beating me handily.
As much as I enjoy the former governor as a tennis buddy, my hope is that he will take next summer off from the courts and train his youthful energy and discipline instead on a return to politics and running for the U.S. Senate to succeed the retiring Democrat Tina Smith. I know he has decided to pass, but this column stands to push him to reconsider. He can win and would represent Minnesota in Washington with dignity, class and common sense. And boy, do we need more of that on both sides of the aisle.
Democrats here in Minnesota like to boast that a Republican hasn’t won statewide since 2006. And they often arrogantly write off the chances of another conservative ever doing it again. But history isn’t destiny.