Brehm: Tim Pawlenty should reconsider and run for the U.S. Senate in 2026

As much as I enjoy the former governor as a tennis buddy, my hope is that he will take next summer off from the courts and train his youthful energy and discipline instead on a return to politics and running for the U.S. Senate to succeed the retiring Democrat Tina Smith. I know he has decided to pass, but this column stands to push him to reconsider. He can win and would represent Minnesota in Washington with dignity, class and common sense. And boy, do we need more of that on both sides of the aisle.