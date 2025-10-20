Republicans struggle to find candidate for open Minnesota U.S. Senate race

On paper, Minnesota’s rare open seat in the U.S. Senate on the ballot next fall should be an ideal pickup opportunity for Republicans.
The GOP gained ground nationally in 2024, and Democrats are struggling to coalesce around a message that will appeal to swing voters.
But nearly a year since DFL Sen. Tina Smith announced her retirement, only two main Republicans have emerged: controversial former NBA player Royce White, who lost to Sen. Amy Klobuchar last year, and retired Navy SEAL Adam Schwarze, a newcomer candidate who has lagged in fundraising.
“If the broader political dynamics are working in Republicans’ favor, or at least in a balanced favor, we should have a shot, but it’s not there right now,” said former Republican U.S. Rep. Vin Weber.
Minnesota’s gubernatorial race has drawn plenty of interest from prominent Republicans, but the Senate race has been notable mostly for the number who’ve decided to pass, including the four Republicans in the state’s congressional delegation and former two-term Republican Gov. Tim Pawlenty.
Some of the candidates who are either in the governor’s race or weighing runs, including state Rep. Kristin Robbins and state Sen. Julia Coleman, also opted not to run for the Senate.
Pawlenty, a self-described “Reagan Republican,” said he was deterred from running because of the state party’s endorsement process, which has favored far-right candidates in the era of Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.
“It’s something I would consider, except I can’t get endorsed or win a primary in my own party,” Pawlenty said after a panel at the Minnesota Star Tribune’s North Star Summit.