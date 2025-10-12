Meet the 4 new contributing columnists we’re adding to our refreshed roster

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
A little over a year ago, we launched an experiment in the Opinion department to bring in and elevate an eclectic group of Minnesota voices on our commentary pages.
We asked our inaugural group of 11 contributing columnists to write for us for a year about the issues they are most passionate about. Over the course of this past year, they did just that, crafting more than 100 columns on everything from urban turkeys to cannabis taxes to the 50th anniversary of the Hmong community’s arrival in the U.S.
We’re pleased with the way it’s gone so far, fulfilling our goals of bringing more diversity in terms of demographics, topics and viewpoints to our opinion offerings. We even ended up hiring one of them, Aaron Brown, to a full-time staff position. We’ve also heard from you, our readers, that you’ve found value in hearing from these writers and thinkers.
So we’re excited to keep it going for a second year. We’re adding four new voices to the lineup who will join four others from our original group who are continuing on for another year.
One of our new contributing columnists is a dynamic young writer who is well-versed in TikTok and writes from a Gen Z perspective. Another pitched us — and sold us — on writing a monthly column on menopause, a once-taboo subject that women are now pushing more into the public conversation.
Another is a historian and author who often writes about disabilities, sometimes reflecting on his experience as a parent raising a child with Down syndrome and autism. And we have a veteran journalist in the mix, too, who likes to write about everything from transportation to film festivals to civil rights.