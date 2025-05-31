Vang: I was born the year my homeland exploded

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I was born in 1975, the year Laos exploded.
That is how the Hmong elders describe it — lub teb chaw tawg, the country exploded. Not a metaphor, but a memory. The year the communists took power. The year the Hmong became hunted in their own homeland. The year the first waves of Hmong refugees arrived in Minnesota.
The collective Hmong trauma was so vast, words weren’t enough. So my people used images. Explosion. Fire. Smoke. That’s how you describe the end of a world.
Fifty years have passed. I write this column because if I don’t, someone else will — and they may not be Hmong. They may not know that the phrase “the country exploded” isn’t poetic license. It’s an inherited truth.
This year, the 50th anniversary, is not just a marking of time. It’s a reckoning. For too long, our story has been told by others — first by the French, our early colonizers, and later by the Americans, our ally and exploiter. Whether it’s historians, journalists, anthropologists or poets, those outside our community have attempted to narrate our experiences. But no matter how well intentioned, they cannot fully capture the depth and truth of our story. Why? Because only we can speak with the authority of lived memory, cultural nuance and ancestral knowing.
While many rightfully celebrate 50 years of Hmong resilience and achievement in Minnesota and the U.S., I also focus on refugee trauma because healing requires remembering. Remembering is how we break the silence, how we stop passing pain from one generation to the next.