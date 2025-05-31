Vang: I was born the year my homeland exploded

This year, the 50th anniversary, is not just a marking of time. It’s a reckoning. For too long, our story has been told by others — first by the French, our early colonizers, and later by the Americans, our ally and exploiter. Whether it’s historians, journalists, anthropologists or poets, those outside our community have attempted to narrate our experiences. But no matter how well intentioned, they cannot fully capture the depth and truth of our story. Why? Because only we can speak with the authority of lived memory, cultural nuance and ancestral knowing.