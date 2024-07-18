Dabney: The plan to raise Minnesota’s cannabis tax to 15% will fuel the black market

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Minnesota stands at the start of a historic new chapter with adult-use cannabis legalization. But as the state builds its legal market, we must be honest about what threatens its success: not just illegal growers or shady dealers — but our own tax policy.
Gov. Tim Walz and legislative leaders have included a proposal to raise Minnesota’s cannabis tax from 10% to 15% in the recent budget agreement. This proposed tax increase will now be debated and decided during the upcoming special session. While the desire to address fiscal gaps is understandable, this move risks undercutting the very foundation of the legal cannabis market before it’s even up and running.
What’s often overlooked is that this cannabis tax doesn’t stand alone. It stacks on top of existing state and local sales taxes, which vary by location. In places like St. Paul, where the combined sales tax rate is 9.875%, the total tax burden on cannabis purchases could rise to nearly 25% if the proposed hike is enacted. That’s a steep premium compared to the illicit market, where unregulated sellers charge no taxes at all.
If we raise cannabis taxes too high, too early, we’ll breathe life into the very black market legalization was meant to replace.
This isn’t just theoretical. We’ve seen it play out in California where high taxes and heavy regulations have kept the illegal market thriving long after legalization. Despite being one of the first states to legalize cannabis, nearly two-thirds of California’s cannabis sales still occur outside licensed channels. Why? Because for many consumers, the price difference is simply too big to ignore.
Let’s look at how Minnesota compares. Our current cannabis sales tax — on top of the general sales tax — puts us roughly in the middle of the pack of other states. We’re still below California, where combined state, local and cannabis taxes can exceed 35%, and Washington, which levies a staggering 37% excise tax and has an active black market as a result. Illinois, which taxes cannabis at 10% to 25% depending on THC content, has also struggled to fully transition consumers to the legal market.