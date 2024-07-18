Dabney: The plan to raise Minnesota’s cannabis tax to 15% will fuel the black market

Let’s look at how Minnesota compares. Our current cannabis sales tax — on top of the general sales tax — puts us roughly in the middle of the pack of other states. We’re still below California, where combined state, local and cannabis taxes can exceed 35%, and Washington, which levies a staggering 37% excise tax and has an active black market as a result. Illinois, which taxes cannabis at 10% to 25% depending on THC content, has also struggled to fully transition consumers to the legal market.