Koerth: The triumph of the urban turkey

Minnesotans worked long and hard to bring turkeys back to the state. But the birds themselves are responsible for their urban success story, Huck said. The species has simply proven to be highly adaptable. Some individuals were able to tolerate people better than others. They were smart enough to learn how to find new food sources and navigate new environments. The turkey populations that do well in cities have higher levels of stress hormones than their country cousins, he told me, but they seem to suffer less harm from those hormones as well. In fact, these birds are so well adapted to cities that you can’t solve the “problem” of troublesome urban turkeys by returning them to nature. They aren’t from there. “You stick them in the middle of nowhere and they’ll wander around until they find another city to be successful in,” Huck said.