Koerth: Is a severe-weather forecast ever really a washout?

Forecasting is more dynamic than ever, but meteorologists do nuance, and their audience might not.

By Maggie Koerth

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 5, 2025 at 10:29PM
Meteorologists "aren’t disappointed when a storm doesn’t hit the Twin Cities. They’re relieved," Maggie Koerth writes. Above, a flag was placed in the middle of the rubble left from a tornado touchdown in Taopi, Minn., on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Elizabeth Flores/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

I have to confess that I was a little disappointed when the blustery gray wind of April 28 fizzled out into nothing. No thunder. No sickly colored skies. Not really even much in the way of rain. I know I’m not alone in that feeling. If there’s one thing Minnesotans love more than talking about the weather, it’s talking about the weather that didn’t happen.

But you should know that the meteorologists are not our allies here. “What got most meteorologists into the business wasn’t ‘oh wow,’ it was ‘holy crap,’ ” said Paul Douglas, meteorologist and weather columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. They often take up the interest because they survived a severe weather event themselves. They aren’t disappointed when a storm doesn’t hit the Twin Cities. They’re relieved. They know a tornado that could have happened, and didn’t, isn’t necessarily a forecasting error (or a simple bummer) — it’s damn good luck.

The Twin Cities area hasn’t always been so lucky. On May 6, 1965, six tornadoes ripped through the northwest part of the region, from Chanhassen to Minneapolis and on into Fridley. Four of them were retroactively determined to be severe F-4 storms. (The Fujita scale classifying tornadoes was introduced in 1971.) In fact, Fridley was hit by two distinct F-4 tornadoes in the same night. It was a horrific disaster. But it’s also remembered as the first time that our civil defense air raid sirens were repurposed into tornado alarms. Between that terrible night and our recent terribly boring one, the systems for predicting and alerting people about severe weather have drastically improved. But while the technology has advanced, said Kenneth Blumenfeld, senior climatologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, “It’s unclear if the population is better prepared than they were decades ago.”

Sixty years ago, meteorologists had already begun to make predictions that gave people a 24-hour advance warning about likely storm conditions, said Mark Seeley, professor emeritus and extension climatologist with the University of Minnesota. Those predictions, like the ones that exist now, were based on a combination of weather observations and computer analysis. But around 2001, the power and detail of both those things rapidly increased. That doesn’t mean the predictions are always accurate. But it does mean we can see more things happening in the atmosphere, in more detail. Even 30 years ago or so, Blumenfeld told me, a prediction of rain would have to be applied to several Minnesota counties at once. You couldn’t narrow the location down more than that. Today, he said, some of the forecast models show what the radar could look like, with rain in one St. Paul neighborhood, say, but not in others.

Seeley attributes some of this advancement to improved real-time weather observations from balloons that go up twice a day from the National Weather Service in Chanhassen — and all over the world. These balloons can collect more data, at more levels of the atmosphere, than they could in the past.

Meanwhile, the algorithms that data is fed into also exploded in number and became much more powerful. Meteorology is an applied physical science, Blumenfeld said. The atmosphere runs on physics. But while the math of this was well known back in 1965, no one could do enough calculations, fast enough, to really get a clear picture of what was likely to happen over long periods of time and specific locations. Today, at least 100 different models ingest data from all over the world and combine it with atmospheric physics. Every time the algorithms play out a possible scenario, they run quadrillions of equations. Some models run 24 times each day. When those diverse models begin to produce similar possible futures, everyone pays attention.

The fact that scientists were able to see that the ingredients of a severe storm were likely to come together last week, a full seven days before it was even expected to happen, was nothing short of a microprocessing miracle. And while the storm didn’t materialize in the Twin Cities, all the ingredients were, indeed, there. From what Douglas saw, the missing factor was heat. A little less cloud cover over the Twin Cities, a little more warmth and heat energy in the system, and things could have worked out very differently.

April 28 was the sort of prediction that Blumenfeld describes as “high potential, high uncertainty,” a scenario where experts know a lot about the guests that are coming to the party — but are less certain about what will happen when they get there. That kind of precise imprecision wouldn’t have been possible 60 years ago. And it’s both a blessing and a curse. It’s good to get more information, faster. But, in the past, you wouldn’t have had to figure out how to communicate all that nuance.

Meteorologists and climatologists tend to err on the side of making a prediction that doesn’t pan out, rather than saying nothing and getting a disaster. The trouble is, they aren’t always speaking the same language as their audience. “To us the word ‘could’ is very clear,” Blumenfeld said. “It also means it ‘could not.’ The probability and uncertainty is built in.” But is that how the rest of us hear it?

The forecasters you see on TV are careful to not make their own tornado predictions, Douglas said. Tornado watches are decided by the Storm Prediction Center that the NWS and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration operate in Norman, Okla. Local tornado warnings are issued by that NWS office in Chanhassen. This ensures there aren’t disagreements or conflicting messaging from the top down. But better, longer-range forecasts mean there is more time and space for the messaging to get garbled from the bottom up. Some people get their information from the forecasters. Some from friends who saw the forecast. Some from a social media personality whose friend saw a forecast. Over the course of a week, “could” takes on a lot of different meanings. Only some of the time is it the one the experts intended.

And that’s the big difference Blumenfeld sees between 1965 and now. Back then, people had less warning, but the message was more consistent and so was the response. Even in 2011, when an F1 tornado hit north Minneapolis, the communication landscape was much different. There weren’t as many days to build anticipation. There weren’t as many sources to get information from. “I can’t imagine a situation today where 70% of our population is coordinated during severe weather, doing the same things and getting info from the same places,” he said.

Even the most accurate presentation of the facts can feel contradictory. Be prepared, but don’t be panicked. Get to the basement, even if you think the sky looks cool. Use forewarning to cancel events that might put people in harm’s way — but just because the storm doesn’t form on one occasion doesn’t mean you can ignore those warnings in the future. It’s a fine line to walk. Technology means we know so much more about storms and have so much more warning about danger than Minnesotans did in the past. But will it help us? Or will it make us complacent? We don’t know. And likely won’t until the next big storm hits.

about the writer

Maggie Koerth

Contributing Columnist

Maggie Koerth is a contributing columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune focusing on nature in Minnesota's urban areas. She is an award-winning science writer who has written for FiveThirtyEight.com, the New York Times Magazine, and Undark magazine. She also appears regularly on NPR's "Science Friday."

