Koerth: Is a severe-weather forecast ever really a washout?

Sixty years ago, meteorologists had already begun to make predictions that gave people a 24-hour advance warning about likely storm conditions, said Mark Seeley, professor emeritus and extension climatologist with the University of Minnesota. Those predictions, like the ones that exist now, were based on a combination of weather observations and computer analysis. But around 2001, the power and detail of both those things rapidly increased. That doesn’t mean the predictions are always accurate. But it does mean we can see more things happening in the atmosphere, in more detail. Even 30 years ago or so, Blumenfeld told me, a prediction of rain would have to be applied to several Minnesota counties at once. You couldn’t narrow the location down more than that. Today, he said, some of the forecast models show what the radar could look like, with rain in one St. Paul neighborhood, say, but not in others.