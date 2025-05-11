Denker: One simple thing you can offer people experiencing homelessness

As those who work with people experiencing homelessness know all too well, though, no one decides one morning, out of the blue, that they’re going to go and live in an encampment. Living on the streets is never the first step someone takes into homelessness. Rather, many people spend their entire lives on the edge of homelessness, beginning as children born into families living in poverty. For others, rising prices and circumstances out of their control — a layoff, a large hospital bill, a cancer diagnosis, the death of a caregiver — quickly spiral, and people find themselves out of options, often after couch surfing for a while with family or friends, and sometimes living in their cars.