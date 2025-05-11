Denker: One simple thing you can offer people experiencing homelessness

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I’ve been wanting to find a way to write about homelessness for several months now, undertaking hours of research and interviews. I’ve waded through data and articles about encampments and policy changes, about defunding and about increased initiatives.
So many people have tried so many different things, and just as soon as something seems to be working, another problem pops up. What is there left to say? For an exhausted and overwhelmed American populace, the imperative for compassion and charity has been all but burned out. Well-meaning do-gooders have sometimes seen their efforts fall flat, or their funds misused by scammers or profiteers.
What then do we say in the midst of a problem so intractable no one knows quite what to call people experiencing it anymore. Houseless? Homeless? Unhoused?
I think part of the reason the most popular framing for people to think about the problem of homelessness is to show footage of Minneapolis encampments and tents on Skid Row is that doing so makes it obvious and inherently “other.” Homelessness and its accompanying problems are visible and abhorrent in places where drug use and violence are at the center of everyday life.
Viewing homelessness through this lens enables most of us to think: “Well, obviously, that would never be me. I could never live that way. And most of the people who are there, well, they must want to live that way. And of course they’re doing drugs. And likely mentally ill …"
As those who work with people experiencing homelessness know all too well, though, no one decides one morning, out of the blue, that they’re going to go and live in an encampment. Living on the streets is never the first step someone takes into homelessness. Rather, many people spend their entire lives on the edge of homelessness, beginning as children born into families living in poverty. For others, rising prices and circumstances out of their control — a layoff, a large hospital bill, a cancer diagnosis, the death of a caregiver — quickly spiral, and people find themselves out of options, often after couch surfing for a while with family or friends, and sometimes living in their cars.