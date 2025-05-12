Is the University of Minnesota prepared for a mass shooting? Students push for more safety measures

University of Minnesota student Jacob Richter found himself worried about one thing when he became chair of the campus safety committee this year: the harrowing possibility of a mass shooting.
“I recognized how unsafe the infrastructure was on campus,” he said of having no cover from a shooter in a classroom with furniture bolted to the ground. “We want to get ahead of what a tragedy could be.”
Richter, part of the U’s Undergraduate Student Government, and other concerned students want the U to step up its safety efforts, including requiring students to take active shooter training and adding interior locks on classroom spaces, with a recent petition he started drawing more than 200 signatures.
The issue has only become more pressing to him, he said, since the shooting at Florida State University on April 17 in which a student killed two people and injured six more.
U leaders say campus safety is among their highest priorities and they are exploring new security measures.
“It’s something that we are committed to,” said Gregg Goldman, the U’s executive vice president for finance and operations, said. “The students have been great partners in working toward some concrete and deliberative things that we can be doing to try to continue to improve campus safety.”
Last fall, the U’s student government surveyed undergraduates and found that about 85% didn’t know what to do in an active shooter situation and about 60% thought school officials could do more to equip students to respond, said Richter, a senior graduating this month.
Flora Yang, a candidate for the University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents’ student-at-large seat, has also made improving campus safety one of her goals.