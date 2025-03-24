Concerns about crime near U campus remain, and efforts to combat it push ahead

“Before the shooting, I was in denial about everything I heard about Dinkytown being dangerous, but after it happened, I felt the need to be a lot more careful than I was before,” she said, adding that the campus safety center has improved the atmosphere in the area and made her feel safer. “I definitely am more aware of my surroundings, and any time I hear a loud noise, I freak out a little bit. I guess I am still pretty shaken up just because of that one experience.”