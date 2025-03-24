Concerns about crime near U campus remain, and efforts to combat it push ahead

Gunfire erupted near the University of Minnesota campus early on a cold morning last November, shattering the quiet of the student-populated neighborhood.
Police arrived and found a man bleeding on the ground, critically wounded from a gunshot.
He was among three people, including two teenagers, shot near the intersection of SE. 4th Street and 13th Avenue SE., an area historically known as Dinkytown with bustling nightlife and apartment buildings mostly inhabited by students.
Over the past five years, violent incidents such as these have become more common in neighborhoods surrounding the U’s East Bank campus. Reports of violent crime began to rise in 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic and civil unrest upended the status quo.
Some were higher profile than others, from a fireworks melee last year that led to more than two dozen arrests and riot charges, to a December 2023 brawl inside a tobacco store that left two men shot dead and a clerk wounded.
Increasing concerns from students, their parents and lawmakers have resulted in bolstered efforts to patrol the most affected areas off campus — and it appears to be working, with drops in theft, burglary, assault and drug offenses in a concentrated area over the past two years.
According to data analyzed by the Minnesota Star Tribune of the U and surrounding Minneapolis neighborhoods in the six-year span from 2019-2024:
- Gunshot wounds temporarily tripled, from 12 in 2019 to 37 in 2021, then fell back to 12 in 2024.
- Aggravated assault jumped by 41%.
- Motor vehicle theft nearly doubled, while robberies climbed by 35%.
- Murders and manslaughters have remained consistently low, topping out at five in 2019 and 2023.
Joint patrols by the U and Minneapolis police departments have yielded “very positive” results, interim U Police Chief Erik Swanson said at a Feb. 27 hearing of the Minnesota House Higher Education Finance and Policy Committee.