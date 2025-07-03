Palmer’s, Minneapolis’ legendary 119-year-old dive bar, will close in September

The nationally heralded Palmer’s Bar, one of Minneapolis’ oldest dive bars where the music is loud and the drinks are cheap, will close in September after 119 years, according to a surprise Facebook post late Wednesday night.
“It is with heavy hearts that we must finally announce that Palmer’s Bar last day of business will be this Sept. 14, 2025,” read the post for the West Bank institution, which opened in 1906. “This has been an incredibly difficult but necessary decision and we are devastated to do so.”
Once touted by Esquire magazine as one of the best bars in America, the funky joint at 500 Cedar Av. S., decorated with beer and music memorabilia has been a hub in recent years for rootsy and local punk bands as well as the home base for indomitable Minneapolis blues/jazz piano man Cornbread Harris, 97, on Sunday evenings.
“OMG. There is no place like Palmer’s, it’s irreplaceable,” Jason McGrath said on Facebook. “Such a great mix of people in a great location. Nothing else like it.”
Talking to the Star Tribune in May about how the nationwide trend of declining alcohol sales are hurting music venues, Palmer’s co-owner Pat Dwyer said attendance for live shows was holding strong, but bar sales there were down almost 20%.
“We aren’t singing the blues at Palmer’s, because we’re still seeing strong support for the live music scene that we love and care deeply about,” Dwyer said. “But we have to figure something out.”
“You look across the room and can still see a full house, but the bartenders and the bar aren’t making the money they once did.”
Palmer’s own website aptly described the place as “a church for down and outers and those who romanticize them, a rare place where high and low rub elbows—bums and poets, thieves and slumming celebrities.”