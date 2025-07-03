News & Politics

How to walk Minneapolis from top to bottom

July 3, 2025
Minnesota Star Tribune troupers Zoë Jackson and Casey Darnell took in scenes of Minneapolis as they challenged themselves to walk the length of the city. (Zoë Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

We walked (almost) the length of Minneapolis before getting rained out.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Nothing unites Minneapolis more than spending time outside. And there’s no better way to be a tourist in your own town than getting out there on two feet.

A TikTok creator and Minneapolis resident recently adapted for her own hometown the New York “‘Broad City’ challenge,” where the characters of the Comedy Central show walk Manhattan top to bottom.

Taking the long, 14-mile walk back in March was an opportunity for Clio Cullison, who has lived in Minnesota her whole life, to see and experience new sights in Minneapolis.

“I’m a big proponent of walking, and we’re so lucky in Minneapolis to have so many walking paths. I’m really glad that other people are doing it. I think it’s fun,” she said.

Cullison posted her Minneapolis excursion to TikTok, where she traveled from the “top” (north) all the way to the “bottom” (south) of the city. The journey, which took Cullison about six hours, is now catching on with other Minnesotans on TikTok.

The concept of walking the length of a city has attracted some high-profile participants. In June, ahead of the New York Democratic mayoral primary, progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani walked the length of Manhattan for a campaign video, talking to constituents across the diverse neighborhoods of the borough. A few days later, Mamdani pulled off an upset win in the election.

The Minnesota Star Tribune wanted to put Cullison’s idea to the test. Should you devote half a day or more to walking the length of Minneapolis? Here’s what we found out during a rainy walk in June.

What you’ll need

Bring comfortable shoes, water, snacks, a fully charged phone and a way to listen to music on your journey. Throw in some sunscreen, bug spray and weather-appropriate gear for the season. This is Minnesota, after all. The forecast can be unpredictable.

Unfortunately, between Strib companion Casey Darnell and me, we had one rain jacket, one umbrella and no hats to speak of.

Cullison said she regretted not bringing a sandwich for a picnic to break up some stretches of the journey.

The route

Victory Memorial Parkway

Nothing gets you going like a coffee and a treat, so we started at The Get Down Coffee in the Camden neighborhood just before 11 a.m. after unsuccessfully trying to wait out some of the rain. The coffee shop is conveniently located just off the parkway, a leafy part of the Grand Rounds Scenic Byway.

Beverage in hand, we started off down Victory Memorial Parkway, a lengthy but pleasant stretch of north Minneapolis that is perfect for homegazing and learning a bit of military history. The neighborhood is full of greenery, and the light rain added a cinematic quality to the first part of the walk.

 

Theodore Wirth Park

The rain finally let up as we crossed over into Theodore Wirth Park. We spotted a picnic table about 4 miles into our trek, pleasantly located along Bassett Creek, where we paused for a beat. We passed the golf course, where we saw the most activity so far. Archers practiced and kids played at camp.

The Trailhead building was our first opportunity for an indoor bathroom. Pro tip: There’s a market inside with a healthy supply of snacks and beverages, in case you forgot a granola bar and are feeling peckish at this point.

We headed through the Eloise Butler Wildflower Garden and Bird Sanctuary, where we saw some very cute baby geese with their very scary mothers. Wirth can feel secluded and quiet as you navigate through the woods one moment, and the next you’re dodging cars and reminded you’re still in Minneapolis.

We may have taken a wrong turn and walked through part of the park that is technically Golden Valley, for what it’s worth. You’ve been warned.

Chain of Lakes

This was the portion of the walk I’m most familiar with, so it was comforting to see at the 8-mile mark. But fatigue and some boredom were also starting to set in.

The next part of the journey was around a series of lakes: Brownie Lake, Cedar Lake, Lake of the Isles, Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet. Throughout the route, Minneapolis’ greenery stood out. While we walked, chipmunks scurried across the paths and baby ducks swam with their mothers close behind them.

It was nice to see more people out and about on this stretch, and to watch the water at different spots while taking short breaks.

If you are in need of lunch, this is where you’ll begin to see some options. Spots like Pimento on the Lake at Bde Maka Ska or Le Burger in Linden Hills are both casual enough that you won’t get dirty looks for coming in, well, dirty. And soaking wet, like we were.

After a very late lunch, we were experiencing a true downpour. I’m sorry to report that after unsuccessfully attempting to wait out the rain, we cut the walk short.

I tend to think of Lake Harriet as essentially the “end” of Minneapolis anyway, so I felt OK calling it a walk. Cullison agreed.

“I feel like the southern border of Minneapolis is so random. If I get to the furthest point that makes sense for my route, that’ll count for me.”

The verdict?

If you aren’t the most outdoorsy, we’d recommend just sticking to the Chain of Lakes, which will still get you several miles and varied scenery.

If we were to do it again, a detour through downtown to take in a few city landmarks and a libation would break up the nature stretches nicely.

All in all, it’s a unique and cost-effective way to catch up with pals. This time of year is ideal for taking in a stretch of the city. And once you complete the walk, what’s better than being able to say you did it?

about the writer

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

How to walk Minneapolis from top to bottom

card image

We walked (almost) the length of Minneapolis before getting rained out.

Twin Cities Suburbs

Brooklyn Center revokes hotel license after finding homeless medical respite facility inside

card image

News & Politics

Brooks: Make do and mend! It’s good for your clothes, good for the planet and great for your wallet.

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image