How to walk Minneapolis from top to bottom

Nothing unites Minneapolis more than spending time outside. And there’s no better way to be a tourist in your own town than getting out there on two feet.
A TikTok creator and Minneapolis resident recently adapted for her own hometown the New York “‘Broad City’ challenge,” where the characters of the Comedy Central show walk Manhattan top to bottom.
Taking the long, 14-mile walk back in March was an opportunity for Clio Cullison, who has lived in Minnesota her whole life, to see and experience new sights in Minneapolis.
“I’m a big proponent of walking, and we’re so lucky in Minneapolis to have so many walking paths. I’m really glad that other people are doing it. I think it’s fun,” she said.
Cullison posted her Minneapolis excursion to TikTok, where she traveled from the “top” (north) all the way to the “bottom” (south) of the city. The journey, which took Cullison about six hours, is now catching on with other Minnesotans on TikTok.
The concept of walking the length of a city has attracted some high-profile participants. In June, ahead of the New York Democratic mayoral primary, progressive candidate Zohran Mamdani walked the length of Manhattan for a campaign video, talking to constituents across the diverse neighborhoods of the borough. A few days later, Mamdani pulled off an upset win in the election.
The Minnesota Star Tribune wanted to put Cullison’s idea to the test. Should you devote half a day or more to walking the length of Minneapolis? Here’s what we found out during a rainy walk in June.
What you’ll need
Bring comfortable shoes, water, snacks, a fully charged phone and a way to listen to music on your journey. Throw in some sunscreen, bug spray and weather-appropriate gear for the season. This is Minnesota, after all. The forecast can be unpredictable.