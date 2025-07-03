Dinkytown mainstay Annie’s Parlour has closed after more than 50 years

Annie’s Parlour (313 14th Av. SE., Mpls.) had previously taken a four-year hiatus, beginning in 2020 with the pandemic and undergoing necessary renovations before reopening in February 2024 under the leadership of Rimarcik’s sons, Tony and Tom. The restaurant sat above its sister business, the street-level Kitty Kat Klub, which also closed in 2020 and became a U off-campus safety center in 2024.