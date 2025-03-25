University of Minnesota police issue safety alert after string of Dinkytown armed robberies

University of Minnesota police have issued a safety alert after multiple armed robberies occurred in Dinkytown over the past two days.
The latest happened about 10:30 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of SE. 7th Street. An attempted robbery was reported near the intersection of 9th Avenue SE. and 8th Street, police said.
In both cases, three to four suspects wearing black sweatshirts with hoods up and black masks approached victims. One of the suspects was armed with a gun and a second had a knife, police said.
The suspects were believed to be driving a gray BMW SUV without license plates, police said.
The victims were not associated with the U, which is nearby, police said.
Monday’s crimes came after “multiple armed robberies” took place within a 30-minute span on Sunday. The holdups happened near the intersection of 14th Avenue and SE. 5th Street, in the 700 block of 11th Avenue SE., the 600 block of 10th Avenue SE., the 900 block of SE. 5th Street and in the 1100 block of Washington Avenue, police said.
In those cases, like Monday’s, the four suspects were described as males wearing black hoodies and sweatshirts and black masks. One of the suspects was armed, police said.
Anybody who sees the vehicle or has information is asked to call 911.