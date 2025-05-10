Sheletta: You don’t have to be a mom to mother somebody

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
This Mother’s Day, let’s send more than bouquets to the woman who’s helped raise thousands of Minnesota kids.
Verna Cornelia Price has a huge mother’s heart, but it is open to more than the children she gave birth to. She loves extravagantly, but with toughness, high expectations and no nonsense. “Dr. Verna,” as she is known in the community, has been that adult role model they want to please by living up to her vision of what it means to be their best selves.
Since founding the organization Girls Taking Action in 2005, Dr. Verna has mentored and mothered thousands of at-risk young people of all races and backgrounds. Her Minneapolis-based after-school and summer program pulls in girls grades six to 12 to encourage, empower and motivate them to achieve excellence in school and to be leaders in their communities. Today there are some 400 girls enrolled in 43 chapters across the state.
Boys of Hope, a similar program for boys, launched in 2012 and now gives the same discipline and structured love to 300 young brothers.
Dr. Verna has been at this long enough that she can point to alums all across Minnesota who have beaten the odds to create successful lives that no one saw coming.
Like Shadow Rolan. Now a poised 34-year-old professional, Rolan was, by her own account, a lost and troubled teen who was going no place good. Angry, a fighter. Failing classes. No plans for a future.