Shakopee man sentenced to 10 years in Feeding Our Future fraud case

In handing down her sentence, U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel said Nur “saw money and rushed to steal” when he participated in the fraud during the pandemic. She said she took into account that Nur was only 19 when he was indicted, making him the youngest known defendant in the Feeding Our Future case. She also considered how Nur recruited his sister into the scheme, which led to her three-year prison term for fraud charges. His prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release and also calls for $47 million in restitution.