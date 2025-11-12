After summer in spotlight, what’s next for Minnesota’s former acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson?

For many Minnesotans, Joe Thompson was the face addressing some of the summer’s most turbulent events.
He was long known locally for leading the prosecution in the $250 million Feeding Our Future federal case — one of the largest pandemic-related fraud investigations in the country. But just two weeks after being named the state’s temporary top federal prosecutor, he stood at a podium and revealed harrowing allegations in the shootings of two Minnesota lawmakers and their families that led to the largest manhunt in state history.
Thompson had the state’s attention three more times this summer — whether he was announcing indictments in another massive fraud scheme bilking a Minnesota housing program or flanking Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara during an emotional news conference after the mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic Church that killed two schoolchildren and injured 28 others.
His temporary term as Minnesota’s U.S. Attorney came to a close mid-October when the U.S. Senate confirmed Daniel Rosen as the state’s top federal prosecutor.
For now, Thompson remains in the office continuing to prosecute fraud cases that have become a political flashpoint as next year’s midterm elections approach as rumors have swirled about whether he’s eyeing private practice or public office.
“I knew it was a temporary position and at some point they would confirm my replacement and when that happens, I’m gonna wake up the next day and figure out what to do with the rest of my life whether it’s in the office, outside the office, we’ll see,” he told the Minnesota Star Tribune in his final days as acting U.S. Attorney.
The change in leadership came amid an ongoing federal government shutdown, which has made the U.S. Attorney's Office unavailable for comment.
While Thompson hasn’t expressed intentions of attaining higher office, politicians of all stripes are known to have prosecutorial roots.