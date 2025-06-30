National pride is declining in America. And it's splitting by party lines, new Gallup polling shows

Even during the tumultuous early years of the Iraq War, the vast majority of U.S. adults, whether Republican or Democrat, said they were ''extremely'' or ''very'' proud to be American. At that point, about 9 in 10 were ''extremely'' or ''very'' proud to be American. That remained high in the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, but the consensus around American pride slipped in the years that followed, dropping to about 8 in 10 in 2006 and continuing a gradual decline.