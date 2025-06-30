Minneapolis

Man sentenced for drive-by murder outside market west of downtown Minneapolis

Montrell Scott is expected to serve the first 24 years of his 36½-year term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 2:36PM
The Hennepin County Government Center in downtown Minneapolis. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A 27-year-old man is serving a sentence topping 36 years for a daytime drive-by murder outside a market west of downtown Minneapolis.

Montrell Earl Scott, 27, of St. Louis Park was sentenced in Hennepin County District Court last week after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting on Nov. 15, 2023, of Laterryon O’mar Moore, 22, of Minneapolis.

With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Scott is expected to serve the first 24 years of his 36½-year term in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Court records show that Scott’s criminal history also includes a conviction for the armed robbery of a restaurant in New Hope on Christmas Eve 2018 that led to a sentence just shy of 3½ years.

According to the criminal complaint:

Officers dispatched to the intersection of Glenwood and Newton avenues N. arrived shortly after 3 p.m. to find Moore on the sidewalk in front of a market. He was dead from a gunshot wound to the head, likely from automatic gunfire.

Surveillance video showed Scott opening fire while passing by in a car driven by a woman.

Before the shooting, the car circled the area near the market where Moore had been standing. About 3½ minutes before the gunfire, surveillance video picked up a man saying, “‘It’s the opps!‘” as the car passed by. “Opp,” short for “opponent,” is slang for an enemy or gang rival.

A few months later, police found the car abandoned near the site of the shooting. They found DNA inside that was a match to Scott, based on the Minnesota convicted offender database.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

