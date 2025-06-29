St. Paul police release photos of suspect in Pride flag vandalism

The St. Paul Police Department has released a photo of the person suspected of vandalizing Pride flags in the Highland Park and Macalester-Groveland neighborhoods.
The images, which show a man wearing a black mask, black shirt and jeans, come days after police began investigating 16 reports of damaged Pride flags outside homes in St. Paul. A Friday update increased the number of vandalized flags to 30, noting the suspect went after Minnesota state flags, too, but primarily targeted Pride flags.
Police are also investigating a report of vandalism at a nearby bookstore.
Officers were driving by Half Price Books in St. Paul at 2:15 a.m. Tuesday when they saw two smashed storefront windows and graffiti on the building, police spokeswoman Nikki Muehlhausen previously told the Minnesota Star Tribune. No other details were provided on whether the bookstore damage was related to the flag vandalism.
The incidents occurred days before the Twin Cities Pride festival and parade, which drew thousands to downtown Minneapolis and Loring Park.
Authorities are asking residents who live in the area to review home surveillance footage; anyone with information related to the vandalism should call 651-266-5512 or email Sgt. Chuck Graupman at charles.graupman@ci.stpaul.mn.us.
More than $7,500 has been raised in an online fundraiser to distribute more Pride flags and yard signs and support Reclaim, a St. Paul-based organization that provides mental health services for queer and trans youth.
Elliot Hughes of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.