Minnesota contributes 23 high school hockey players to NHL and PWHL drafts

Nearly two dozen hockey players whose youth careers took them through the State of Hockey — from playing in the state tournaments to time on the youth circuit — took the next step in their hockey careers last week, selected in the NHL and PWHL drafts. Neither the hometown Minnesota Wild nor Frost ended up as landing spots for the locals.
NHL
Logan Hensler
Hill-Murray • Ottawa Senators (Rd. 1, No. 23)
Ahead of his sophomore year at Wisconsin, Hensler, from Woodbury, is already a world junior championships gold medalist with Team USA. The defenseman played one season at Hill-Murray, 2021-22, before heading to USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program (NTDP) in Michigan.
Mason West
Edina • Chicago Blackhawks (Rd. 1, No. 29)
Committed to play hockey at Michigan State, West is both an elite skater and a well-regarded quarterback for the Hornets. The rising senior recorded 27 goals and 22 assists last winter for Class 2A’s third-place finisher.
Jacob Rombach
Spring Lake Park • Nashville Predators (Rd. 2, No. 3)
The 6-6 defenseman from Blaine recorded 19 points in his 2022-23 season at Spring Lake Park before playing two seasons with the USHL’s Lincoln Stars and committing to the Gophers for next school year.
Conrad Fondrk
St. Paul • New Jersey Devils (Rd. 2, No. 18)