EPA employees put names to 'declaration of dissent' over agency moves under Trump

''People are going to die,'' said Carol Greider, a Nobel laureate and professor of molecular and cellular biology at the University of California, Santa Cruz, who also signed the letter. She described last week's East Coast heat wave as evidence of the ways people are feeling the effects of climate change. ''And if we don't have scientists at the EPA to understand how what we do that goes into the air affects our health, more people are going to die,'' she added.