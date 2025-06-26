Opinion: From ditch weed to dispensaries, Minnesota’s cannabis roots run deep

This new era was boldly launched this year by the White Earth Nation, which opened Waabigwan Mashkiki (“flower medicine” in Ojibwe) on May 24 in Moorhead — the first recreational cannabis dispensary in Minnesota to operate off tribal lands. Enabled by a landmark compact with the state, White Earth can open up to eight dispensaries beyond reservation boundaries. By leveraging their tribal sovereignty, the White Earth Nation bypassed the state’s slow licensing rollout and delivered legal cannabis to Minnesotans before any state-regulated businesses could open. This wasn’t merely a retail milestone but a powerful statement of Indigenous leadership and economic self-determination in an industry historically marked by exclusion.