Opinion: From ditch weed to dispensaries, Minnesota’s cannabis roots run deep

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
Long before THC gummies lined the shelves of co-ops or cannabis lounges opened in Duluth and the North Loop, hemp quietly thrived in Minnesota — largely unnoticed, often untamed and decidedly unglamorous. Now that adult-use cannabis is finally legal here, it’s worth asking: What’s the real back story of weed in the Land of 10,000 Lakes?
Minnesota’s relationship with cannabis stretches back more than a century. One of the earliest tangible records is a hemp specimen collected in 1876, preserved in the University of Minnesota’s Bell Museum Herbarium — proof the plant was once a natural part of our landscape. In the 1930s, the U’s medicinal gardens grew Cannabis sativa alongside foxglove, belladonna and opium poppy, all studied for pain relief and sedation as part of legitimate medical research.
In the early 1900s, Minnesota farmers cultivated industrial hemp across counties like Redwood, Renville and Nobles, growing it for rope, textiles and wartime supplies. World War II intensified this cultivation through the federal government’s “Hemp for Victory” campaign, urging patriotic farmers to plant thousands of acres of hemp for Navy ropes, parachutes and canvas. Minnesota’s fertile fields and processing plants became critical to the war effort — more than 11,000 acres were planted by 1943.
Yet just as rapidly as hemp rose, it fell. Postwar federal regulations, growing stigma and the Marihuana Tax Act of 1937 halted legal hemp farming. Fields went fallow, mills shuttered and the plant was criminalized — alongside the intoxicating cannabis it was frequently confused with. Nevertheless, Minnesota’s wild hemp — dubbed “ditch weed” or “feral cannabis” — persisted, stubbornly growing along railroad tracks, parks such as Bruce Vento and highways like U.S. 10. Ironically, these feral plants were largely descendants of government-planted wartime crops.
Throughout the 1980s and ’90s, the DEA and local authorities spent thousands of dollars attempting to eradicate this harmless ditch weed, despite its lack of intoxicating properties. To some observers, these wild plants became botanical relics — living time capsules of a forgotten chapter in Minnesota’s agricultural heritage.
A critical figure in preserving this history was Robert G. Robinson, a University of Minnesota plant genetics professor. In the 1960s, Robinson viewed hemp not as a vice but as a valuable “orphan crop,” rich in potential yet unfairly overlooked. His research documented that hemp’s disappearance began long before the modern war on drugs, grounding Minnesota’s cannabis story firmly in science rather than scandal.