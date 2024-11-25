Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
Dabney: How cannabis can help bring harmony to Thanksgiving gatherings
Mindfully incorporating cannabis into the holiday can help ease family tensions, especially after a divisive election.
Thanksgiving has always been a time to gather around the table, share a hearty meal, and express gratitude with loved ones. Yet in recent years, the holiday can sometimes feel more like navigating a minefield of political debates and family tensions, especially after a divisive election season. So how can we transform this cherished tradition back into a harmonious celebration? One unconventional ingredient might just do the trick: cannabis.
Cannabis has long been recognized for its calming properties. With recent legalization, it’s now legal in Minnesota and many other states, and is more socially accepted. Mindfully incorporating cannabis into your Thanksgiving festivities — through infused recipes, pre-meal edibles or discreet tinctures — can help create a more mellow atmosphere, potentially easing the stress that often accompanies large family gatherings.
The cannabis plant’s active compounds, CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), work synergistically to promote relaxation in unique ways. CBD is non-psychoactive and known for its calming effects, making it ideal for those who want to manage anxiety without feeling “high.” THC, on the other hand, provides a mild euphoria and can enhance sensory experiences, making shared moments feel more enjoyable and connected.
Cannabis can also enhance the sensory delights of the holiday. Flavors, smells, and laughter all become richer, transforming the meal into an immersive experience. When thoughtfully dosed and responsibly shared, cannabis can remind everyone of the true essence of Thanksgiving: gratitude, connection and joy.
Cooking with cannabis doesn’t mean just tossing it into any dish. It requires a thoughtful approach to flavors and effects. From infused butters and oils to delicate desserts, cannabis can elevate the culinary experience when used responsibly. Imagine a pumpkin pie with a subtle hint of cannabis-infused spice or a savory gravy that not only delights the palate but also soothes the soul. From canna-cranberry Brie bites to infused pecan pie bars, here are some of my favorite cannabis-infused recipes for Thanksgiving.
Bridging generational and political divisions
Introducing cannabis into the Thanksgiving menu might also open doors for intergenerational conversations. For older family members who remember the stigma surrounding cannabis, this could be an opportunity to discuss its evolving legal status and medicinal benefits. Such dialogues can foster understanding and perhaps even dispel long-held misconceptions.
Cannabis has been a central topic of discussion in my family for years, especially since I earned a Ph.D. in cannabis molecular genetics and genomics and started working in the hemp industry. All of the younger adults in our family openly consume cannabis, embracing it as a way to relax, enhance social connections or manage holiday stress. Interestingly, some members of the older generation have also started exploring cannabis, often for medicinal purposes. This shared interest across generations has sparked meaningful conversations and even served as common ground during family gatherings, bridging generational divides.
When it comes to politics, family members might find themselves on opposite ends of the political spectrum. After a polarizing election, cannabis could serve as a neutral ground — a shared experience that shifts focus away from divisive and contentious topics to more lighthearted or reflective moments. Its ability to promote relaxation can also help lower emotional defenses and reduce the intensity of disagreements.
Ultimately, the goal is to focus on what truly matters: togetherness, love and understanding. While cannabis alone won’t resolve deep-seated differences, it can act as a catalyst for a more peaceful and enjoyable post-election season. By prioritizing relaxation and goodwill, families have an opportunity to nurture bonds and celebrate their commonalities rather than dwelling on divisions.
Mindful consumption
It’s important to approach this idea with caution and respect for all guests. Not everyone may be comfortable with cannabis and dietary preferences vary. Clearly label any cannabis-infused dishes and offer plenty of non-infused options as well. Open communication is essential — inform your guests ahead of time so they can make informed choices.
When it comes down to deciding how much to consume, here are some guidelines to consider:
- 1-2.5 mg THC: This is ideal for those new to cannabis or those looking for a mild, relaxing effect without getting too high. This dosage is great for a light, social buzz during the holiday meal.
- 2.5-10 mg THC: This range is suitable for moderate users who want stronger effects like enhanced euphoria, creativity or pain relief. It’s perfect for those who want to fully enjoy the festive spirit.
- 10-20 mg THC: For more experienced users, this dosage provides potent effects that could include deep relaxation and heightened sensory experiences, perfect for unwinding after a big meal.
- 20-50 mg THC: This high dosage is for seasoned cannabis users. It can induce intense euphoria, mood elevation and deep relaxation, but it also comes with a higher risk of anxiety or paranoia. These doses may be suitable for experienced users, but can cause discomfort if you are unaccustomed to THC.
- 50-100+ mg THC: These doses are considered high and can lead to significant psychoactive effects, including deep euphoria, altered perception of time, and strong physical relaxation. However, such doses can also be overwhelming, especially for novices.
As always, start with a low dose and wait at least two hours before taking more to avoid overconsumption, especially when enjoying cannabis-infused dishes at a family gathering. If someone consumes too much THC and starts feeling overwhelmed, CBD (cannabidiol) can help counteract the effects. CBD has calming properties that can reduce THC-induced anxiety, helping bring someone back to a comfortable state.
The idea of “Danksgiving” started out as a playful twist on Thanksgiving where people incorporate cannabis into their holiday celebrations. Over time, though, the concept has evolved beyond Thanksgiving to become a broader celebration of gratitude, community and cannabis, no matter the time of year.
My friend Jerry Collins, the owner of Big Dream Organics in Albert Lea, has an exciting plan for Thanksgiving this year. He’s preparing two smaller turkeys to cater to his guests’ preferences. One turkey will be cooked using one of my products, Doctor Dabs Cajun THC seasoning, offering a unique, flavorful twist for those who partake, while the other will be prepared traditionally for underage guests or those who prefer non-infused dishes.
He is also making a signature seasoned sour cream using Doctor Dabs Southwest Chile THC Seasoning, which promises to be a hit as a savory and infused dip or condiment. With these creative dishes, Jerry is ensuring that everyone at the table, whether they’re seeking traditional comfort or an adventurous culinary experience, will have a memorable Thanksgiving celebration.
