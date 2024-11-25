Dabney: How cannabis can help bring harmony to Thanksgiving gatherings

Cannabis has been a central topic of discussion in my family for years, especially since I earned a Ph.D. in cannabis molecular genetics and genomics and started working in the hemp industry. All of the younger adults in our family openly consume cannabis, embracing it as a way to relax, enhance social connections or manage holiday stress. Interestingly, some members of the older generation have also started exploring cannabis, often for medicinal purposes. This shared interest across generations has sparked meaningful conversations and even served as common ground during family gatherings, bridging generational divides.