Warfa: Let’s not forget humanity in education as we prepare students for an AI world

The future of education isn’t about adding new tools to old systems. It’s about reimagining school where students are more prepared to shape a better world.

By Hamse Warfa

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 3, 2025 at 10:29PM
Hamse Warfa asks: "Will we equip students merely to function within an AI-driven economy, or will we empower them to question, innovate and lead with purpose?" (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Opinion editor's note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day.

Earlier this month, the federal government placed a spotlight on artificial intelligence in education, calling for new pathways to prepare young people for a world shaped by algorithms and automation. It’s a timely recognition.

But we risk missing the point if we don’t also support young people as they figure out who they are and how to collaborate and problem-solve on their own accord.

The real challenge isn’t just about technology. It’s about relevance, purpose and who gets to shape the future.

Across the country, students are showing up to school, but far too often, they’re not showing up to learn. According to a Brookings Institution and Transcend Education survey, by 10th grade, only 1 in 4 students say they enjoy school. It’s not because they’re disengaged from the world — it’s because school feels disengaged from them.

They see AI transforming everything — work, communication, even truth itself. They’re navigating climate change, social unrest and a flood of misinformation. And yet, many sit in classrooms that treat these realities as distant or irrelevant.

The gap between what students experience in life and what they experience in school isn’t just wide — it’s a chasm.

But it doesn’t have to be.

I’ve seen how middle school students in Minnesota transformed a conversation about homelessness into civic action. Recognizing the rise of unhoused individuals in their community, they partnered with local organizations, conducted interviews and presented thoughtful solutions to city leaders. This wasn’t a classroom simulation — it was real-world problem-solving driven by empathy and agency. As one student shared, “We learned that understanding isn’t enough — you have to act.”

Recently in St. Paul, students took the lead at World Savvy’s intergenerational forum, “Embracing Complexity in the Age of Algorithms.” They explored how AI, the media and the evolving workforce are reshaping our world. In student-facilitated roundtables, young people challenged assumptions, sparked courageous conversations and shared a vision for schools as places of critical thinking and innovation. They spoke candidly about what they need to thrive: time to process before responding, learning environments that support their well-being and education customized to their experiences.

They also highlighted AI not as a threat, but as a tool — when its limitations are acknowledged and its use clearly explained. As one student put it, “Social media and algorithms create bubbles, and we must be intentional about creating space for conversation, connections and new perspectives.”

The recent executive order, Advancing Artificial Intelligence Education for American Youth,” marks an important federal commitment to AI literacy, workforce pipelines and equitable access to technology. It’s a meaningful step. But it also raises a key question: Will we equip students merely to function within an AI-driven economy, or will we empower them to question, innovate and lead with purpose?

The executive order emphasizes technical training, public-private partnerships and guidelines to ensure students are prepared for AI-driven economies. But if we stop at coding classes and digital tools, we fall short.

If this executive order is to spark real change, we must aim higher than technical proficiency. We need to cultivate a generation that can question, create and lead with integrity in a landscape defined by rapid change.

AI literacy is important. But AI leadership — rooted in ethics, equity and critical thinking — is essential.

The good news? Students are ready. When we trust them with real problems, they rise. When we design learning that reflects their world, they thrive.

The future of education isn’t about adding new tools to old systems. It’s about reimagining school as a place where students don’t just prepare for tomorrow’s jobs — they prepare to shape a better world.

As national conversations around AI accelerate, we face a defining choice: will we design learning that centers humanity — cultivating critical thinkers, creative problem-solvers and civic leaders — or settle for a generation prepared for algorithms, but unprepared to leverage AI to advance life, work and community?

The future is watching. Let’s choose boldly.

Hamse Warfa

Contributing Columnist

Hamse Warfa is a contributing columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune focusing on global affairs, leadership, politics, and workforce development. He is the CEO of World Savvy, a global citizenship education organization. He has also held senior roles at the State Department and the Minnesota Department and Employment and Economic Development.

