Warfa: Let’s not forget humanity in education as we prepare students for an AI world

Earlier this month, the federal government placed a spotlight on artificial intelligence in education, calling for new pathways to prepare young people for a world shaped by algorithms and automation. It’s a timely recognition.
But we risk missing the point if we don’t also support young people as they figure out who they are and how to collaborate and problem-solve on their own accord.
The real challenge isn’t just about technology. It’s about relevance, purpose and who gets to shape the future.
Across the country, students are showing up to school, but far too often, they’re not showing up to learn. According to a Brookings Institution and Transcend Education survey, by 10th grade, only 1 in 4 students say they enjoy school. It’s not because they’re disengaged from the world — it’s because school feels disengaged from them.
They see AI transforming everything — work, communication, even truth itself. They’re navigating climate change, social unrest and a flood of misinformation. And yet, many sit in classrooms that treat these realities as distant or irrelevant.
The gap between what students experience in life and what they experience in school isn’t just wide — it’s a chasm.