Warfa: Let’s not forget humanity in education as we prepare students for an AI world

Recently in St. Paul, students took the lead at World Savvy’s intergenerational forum, “Embracing Complexity in the Age of Algorithms.” They explored how AI, the media and the evolving workforce are reshaping our world. In student-facilitated roundtables, young people challenged assumptions, sparked courageous conversations and shared a vision for schools as places of critical thinking and innovation. They spoke candidly about what they need to thrive: time to process before responding, learning environments that support their well-being and education customized to their experiences.