Dabney’s cannabis Thanksgiving recipes
Canna-cranberry Brie bites, herb-infused gravy, canna-honey glazed carrots, canna-cranberry sauce, cannabis compound butter and infused pecan pie bars.
Here are some cannabis-infused recipes for Thanksgiving that I’ve developed myself over the years or that friends have shared with me. You can find recipes online for how to make cannabis-infused butter, maple syrup and honey. And in some cases, those products (like Doctor Dabs THC honey and Doctor Dabs THC maple syrup) can also be found at local cannabis stores.
Canna-cranberry Brie bites
These decadent mini-bites feature creamy Brie, tangy cranberry sauce, and a drizzle of cannabis-infused honey, baked to perfection in crispy phyllo cups. This crowd-pleasing recipe, shared by a friend, has become a staple at my Danksgiving celebrations.
Ingredients:
- 1 package of mini phyllo cups (about 15 cups)
- 1 small wheel of Brie cheese, cubed
- 1/2 cup cranberry sauce (homemade or store-bought)
- 1–2 tsp. cannabis-infused honey (adjust based on potency)
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C).
- Arrange the phyllo cups on a baking sheet. Place a small cube of Brie in each cup.
- Add about 1 tsp. of cranberry sauce on top of the Brie in each cup.
- Drizzle a tiny amount of cannabis-infused honey over the cranberry sauce.
- Bake for 8–10 minutes, or until the Brie is melted and bubbly. Serve warm.
Herb-infused gravy
This rich and velvety turkey or mushroom gravy is enhanced with aromatic herbs and cannabis, and is perfect for drizzling over your favorite dishes. This recipe was inspired by a traditional homemade gravy I learned from my grandmother. By incorporating cannabis butter and fresh herbs, it’s become my go-to addition for elevating turkey, mashed potatoes or rolls.
Ingredients:
- 4 Tbsp. cannabis-infused butter
- 4 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 cups turkey or mushroom stock (warm)
- 1/2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1/2 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves (or 1/2 tsp. dried)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- In a saucepan, melt the cannabis butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour to form a roux, cooking for 1–2 minutes.
- Slowly whisk in the warm stock until smooth and lump-free.
- Stir in garlic powder, onion powder and thyme. Cook for 5–7 minutes, stirring frequently, until the gravy thickens.
- Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve warm over turkey or vegetables.
Canna-honey glazed carrots
I came up with this recipe by experimenting with classic honey-glazed carrots, adding cannabis-infused honey to elevate the flavor and experience. It’s a simple yet elegant dish that quickly became a favorite at my holiday gatherings.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. baby carrots
- 2 Tbsp. cannabis-infused honey
- 2 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon (optional)
- 1/2 tsp. fresh thyme leaves (or 1/4 tsp. dried)
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Toss carrots with butter, cannabis-infused honey, thyme, cinnamon (if using), and a pinch of salt and pepper. Spread evenly on the baking sheet.
- Roast for 20–25 minutes, stirring halfway, until tender and lightly caramelized. Serve warm.
Canna-cranberry sauce
This tart and tangy cranberry sauce is sweetened with a touch of orange and cannabis-infused maple syrup. I created this recipe by building on a classic cranberry sauce formula. It’s a simple, elevated side dish that never fails to impress at holiday gatherings.
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. fresh or frozen cranberries
- 3/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup water
- Zest and juice of 1 orange
- 1–2 tsp. cannabis-infused maple syrup (adjust based on potency)
Instructions:
- Combine cranberries, sugar, water, orange zest, and juice in a saucepan over medium heat.
- Cook for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries burst and the sauce thickens.
- Remove from heat and stir in the cannabis-infused maple syrup. Let cool before serving.
Cannabis compound butter
This is a flavorful cannabis-infused butter blended with fresh herbs, garlic and lemon zest, perfect for enhancing rolls, vegetables or grilled meats. I used to make ramp compound butter to sell at farmers markets, and this version is a garlic and cannabis twist on that favorite.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup (1 stick) cannabis-infused butter, softened
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. fresh parsley, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. fresh chives, finely chopped
- 1/2 tsp. lemon zest (optional)
- Salt to taste
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, mix cannabis butter, garlic, parsley, chives, lemon zest and a pinch of salt until well combined.
- Place the mixture on a piece of plastic wrap and shape it into a log. Wrap tightly and refrigerate until firm.
- Slice and use as needed on rolls, roasted vegetables or meats.
Infused pecan pie bars
These bite-sized bars have a gooey pecan filling made with cannabis butter. This is my go-to potluck dessert, a classic internet recipe I’ve customized with a cannabis twist.
Ingredients:
For the crust:
- 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 3/4 cup unsalted butter, softened
For the filling:
- 2 large eggs
- 1 cup packed brown sugar
- 1/2 cup corn syrup (light or dark)
- 1/4 cup cannabis-infused butter, melted
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F (175°C). Line a 9x13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.
- In a bowl, mix flour, powdered sugar and softened butter until crumbly. Press into the bottom of the prepared dish. Bake for 15 minutes, or until golden.
- In another bowl, whisk together eggs, brown sugar, corn syrup, cannabis butter and vanilla until smooth. Stir in chopped pecans.
- Pour the filling over the baked crust and spread evenly. Bake for 25–30 minutes, or until the filling is set.
- Let cool completely before cutting into bars. Store leftovers in an airtight container.
