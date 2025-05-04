Vang: A love letter to the disappearing St. Paul skyways

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from 11 contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
I’ve seen things I love slip away slowly, like water down a drain — so slowly I didn’t notice at first, until one day I looked up and it’s nearly gone. That’s what downtown St. Paul feels like now. Especially the skyways — those long glass veins that used to carry the heartbeat of this city.
When I say heartbeat, I mean the people. As someone who grew up in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood, watching downtown St. Paul fade one light at a time — one shuttered café, one empty bench, one “For Lease” sign, one closed skyway after another is painful. And just when I thought it couldn’t get any quieter, it did.
The city of St. Paul recently shut down parts of the skyway, blocking access near three condemned buildings: the St. Paul Athletic Club, the Alliance Bank Center and the Capital City Plaza ramp. I used to work out in the St. Paul Athletic Club, grab lunch in the Alliance Bank Center and park my car in that Capital City Plaza ramp. Now all three sit abandoned because their owners stopped paying for basic expenses like heat, lights and security. The city had no choice but to call these buildings what they are: unsafe.
The news hit like a sad song on repeat. I can trace my life through those tunnels of glass and steel.
As a teen, I remember riding the bus with nothing but a few quarters in my hand to meet my best friend. We’d roam for hours through the skyway system because we didn’t have money to do anything else. We gossiped about boys and movies and frenemies and never got tired.
I remember ditching school, walking through the skyways alone, watching business folks in their suits and thinking: “One day, that’ll be me. I’ll wear designer shoes and eat fast food in the skyway on my lunch break. But first, I better stop skipping school.” As an impoverished Hmong refugee teen, everyone seemed so glamorous in the skyway.