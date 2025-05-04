Vang: A love letter to the disappearing St. Paul skyways

So yes, it breaks my heart to see downtown St. Paul, and particularly its skyways, unloved. Some people say they suck the life off the streets, that they’re part of the problem, so we should let them die like dinosaurs. But I’m not one of them. I believe the skyway system still matters. They connect people to each other, to businesses, to warmth in the winter and cool air in the summer. They offer a simpler pathway for people who have accessibility limitations to get from point A to point B.