Vang: Why do so many Latinos join ICE and the Border Patrol?

For some ICE and Border Patrol agents, earning $100,000 without a college degree is reason enough, Vega said. They receive a pension. Have health insurance. Are able to buy a house in a safe subdivision, which looks like paradise compared to the poor neighborhoods they grew up in. For people like me — and, I suspect, many Latino immigration officers — who translated for our parents at doctor’s appointments and negotiated hospital paperwork while we were still in grade school, stability is not abstract. It is survival.