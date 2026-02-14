Vang: Why do so many Latinos join ICE and the Border Patrol?

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of material from eight contributing columnists, along with other commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
There is a video you might have seen among the many troubling viral videos from the past couple of months: A masked immigration agent with a thick Spanish accent demands papers from a Minnesota man whose accent sounds nearly identical to his own.
Two Latino men separated not by language, not by culture, not even necessarily by memory — only by power. One holds a badge. The other holds fear.
I’ll never forget another video I saw in recent weeks of a Hmong ICE agent demanding papers from a Hmong resident in St. Paul. Meanwhile, a Latina friend recently told me that her mother no longer automatically trusts people who look like her after a Latino ICE officer chased her into a business.
My friends and I have asked this question loudly, sometimes with tears in our eyes: Why would people of color and immigrants, particularly so many Latinos, join immigration enforcement? How can they serve an institution that harms people who look like them?
We have asked it as accusation. We have asked it as betrayal. Some have asked it as condemnation. But the truth — as it so often does — refuses simplicity.
It’s a question many Minnesotans may continue to ask in the weeks and months to come as we grapple with what has transpired in recent months. The questions will persist, even as thousands of immigration agents are reportedly leaving Minnesota this week after what has been called the largest immigration enforcement deployment in U.S. history.